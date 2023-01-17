ProSiebenSat.1 Media (OTCMKTS:PBSFY) Price Target Increased to €11.00 by Analysts at UBS Group

ProSiebenSat.1 Media (OTCMKTS:PBSFY – Get Rating) had its target price raised by analysts at UBS Group from €8.80 ($9.57) to €11.00 ($11.96) in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of ProSiebenSat.1 Media from €6.20 ($6.74) to €6.00 ($6.52) and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 16th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on ProSiebenSat.1 Media to €6.20 ($6.74) in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Bank of America lowered ProSiebenSat.1 Media from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of ProSiebenSat.1 Media from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 12th. Finally, Societe Generale lowered their target price on shares of ProSiebenSat.1 Media from €12.80 ($13.91) to €8.90 ($9.67) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, ProSiebenSat.1 Media has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.54.

ProSiebenSat.1 Media Stock Up 1.2 %

PBSFY traded up $0.03 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $2.44. The company had a trading volume of 8,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,522. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. ProSiebenSat.1 Media has a 1-year low of $1.53 and a 1-year high of $4.08. The business has a 50-day moving average of $2.15 and a 200-day moving average of $1.97.

About ProSiebenSat.1 Media

ProSiebenSat.1 Media SE, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a media company in Europe. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Dating & Video, and Commerce & Ventures. The Entertainment segment operates free TV stations and digital platforms, such as SAT.1, ProSieben, Kabel Eins, sixx, SAT.1 Gold, ProSieben MAXX, and Kabel Eins Doku, as well as distributes ProSiebenSat.1 HD stations.

