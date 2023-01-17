Pulse Biosciences (NASDAQ:PLSE) Stock Price Down 12.6%

Pulse Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLSE – Get Rating)’s stock price was down 12.6% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $3.36 and last traded at $3.39. Approximately 160,965 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 65% from the average daily volume of 97,357 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.88.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently commented on PLSE. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Pulse Biosciences in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Maxim Group downgraded Pulse Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 21st.

Pulse Biosciences Trading Down 12.6 %

The company has a quick ratio of 10.06, a current ratio of 10.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.50. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $2.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.04. The company has a market capitalization of $126.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.67 and a beta of 1.02.

Institutional Trading of Pulse Biosciences

Pulse Biosciences ( NASDAQ:PLSE Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share for the quarter. Pulse Biosciences had a negative net margin of 2,866.34% and a negative return on equity of 290.24%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Pulse Biosciences by 25.5% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 25,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,000 after purchasing an additional 5,265 shares during the period. TIAA FSB bought a new stake in Pulse Biosciences in the 2nd quarter valued at $42,000. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP raised its stake in shares of Pulse Biosciences by 217.3% in the 2nd quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP now owns 58,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 39,981 shares in the last quarter. Spotlight Asset Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Pulse Biosciences in the 3rd quarter valued at $147,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Pulse Biosciences during the 1st quarter worth about $378,000. 6.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Pulse Biosciences Company Profile

Pulse Biosciences, Inc operates as an immuno-oncology company developing a proprietary oncolytic electroceutical therapy based on its Nano Pulse Stimulation (NPS) technology. It manufactures surgical and medical instruments uses a novel and proprietary platform technology called Nano-Pulse Electro-Signaling.

