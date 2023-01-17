Puma (ETR:PUM) Given a €65.00 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

Puma (ETR:PUM – Get Rating) received a €65.00 ($70.65) target price from stock analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price points to a potential upside of 2.30% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on PUM. Baader Bank set a €55.00 ($59.78) target price on Puma in a report on Thursday, October 27th. UBS Group set a €70.00 ($76.09) target price on Puma in a report on Monday, December 5th. Hauck Aufhäuser Investment Banking set a €47.00 ($51.09) price target on Puma in a research report on Monday, October 10th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €76.00 ($82.61) price target on Puma in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €90.00 ($97.83) target price on Puma in a research report on Monday, November 7th.

Shares of ETR:PUM traded up €0.94 ($1.02) during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching €63.54 ($69.07). 395,647 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 18,248. The company has a market cap of $9.51 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.04, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 1.55. Puma has a one year low of €41.31 ($44.90) and a one year high of €109.25 ($118.75). The stock has a 50 day moving average of €53.33 and a 200 day moving average of €56.64.

PUMA SE, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, sells, and markets footwear, apparel, and accessories for men, women, and kids in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, Greater China, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers performance and sport-inspired lifestyle products in categories, such as football, cricket, handball, rugby, volleyball, running, training and fitness, golf, and motorsports.

