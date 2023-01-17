QITMEER NETWORK (MEER) One Day Volume Reaches $254,093.25

QITMEER NETWORK (MEER) traded 1.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on January 17th. QITMEER NETWORK has a market capitalization of $3.71 million and approximately $254,093.25 worth of QITMEER NETWORK was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, QITMEER NETWORK has traded down 11.1% against the U.S. dollar. One QITMEER NETWORK token can now be bought for about $0.99 or 0.00004669 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

QITMEER NETWORK Token Profile

QITMEER NETWORK launched on September 29th, 2021. QITMEER NETWORK’s total supply is 210,240,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,756,045 tokens. QITMEER NETWORK’s official Twitter account is @qitmeernetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. QITMEER NETWORK’s official message board is qitmeer.medium.com. QITMEER NETWORK’s official website is www.qitmeer.io.

Buying and Selling QITMEER NETWORK

According to CryptoCompare, “Qitmeer Network (MEER) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Qitmeer Network has a current supply of 210,240,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Qitmeer Network is 0.99313429 USD and is down -1.19 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 8 active market(s) with $279,478.11 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.qitmeer.io/.”

