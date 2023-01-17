Qtum Trading Up 13.6% This Week (QTUM)

Qtum (QTUM) traded up 0.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on January 17th. One Qtum coin can now be purchased for $2.38 or 0.00011225 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Qtum has a market cap of $248.89 million and approximately $36.98 million worth of Qtum was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Qtum has traded up 13.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1,571.98 or 0.07408422 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001634 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.14 or 0.00080771 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.37 or 0.00030030 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.18 or 0.00057421 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0786 or 0.00000370 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.17 or 0.00010210 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00001086 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.13 or 0.00024176 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0548 or 0.00000258 BTC.

Qtum Coin Profile

QTUM is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the POS 3.0 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 19th, 2016. Qtum’s total supply is 107,822,406 coins and its circulating supply is 104,498,442 coins. Qtum’s official Twitter account is @qtum and its Facebook page is accessible here. Qtum’s official website is qtum.org. The Reddit community for Qtum is https://reddit.com/r/qtum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Qtum

According to CryptoCompare, “Qtum is a decentralized blockchain platform with dApp and turing-complete smart contract functionalities while still maintaining an Unspent Transaction Output (UTXO) transaction model. Qtum is PoS based and boasts a Decentralized Governance Protocol (DGP) which allows specific blockchain settings to be modified by making use of smart contracts.QTUM is the underlying value token in the Qtum blockchain.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Qtum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Qtum should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Qtum using one of the exchanges listed above.

