Quebecor Inc. (OTCMKTS:QBCRF) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Quebecor Inc. (OTCMKTS:QBCRF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 491,400 shares, a decrease of 72.1% from the December 15th total of 1,759,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 8,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 56.5 days.

QBCRF has been the topic of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada cut Quebecor from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on Quebecor from C$31.25 to C$33.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. National Bank Financial lifted their price objective on Quebecor from C$32.00 to C$36.00 in a report on Thursday, January 12th. Finally, CIBC lifted their price target on shares of Quebecor from C$29.00 to C$35.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 12th.

OTCMKTS:QBCRF traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $23.54. The stock had a trading volume of 200 shares, compared to its average volume of 267. Quebecor has a 1-year low of $17.49 and a 1-year high of $26.06. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.81.

Quebecor Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the telecommunications, media, and sports and entertainment businesses in Canada. Its Telecommunications segment offers television distribution, Internet access, wireline and mobile telephony, business solutions, and over-the-top video services; and Helix, a technology platform that provides entertainment and home management with features, including voice remote, ultra-intelligent Wi-Fi, and support for home automation.

