Quilter plc (OTCMKTS:QUILF) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Quilter plc (OTCMKTS:QUILF – Get Rating) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $129.08.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on QUILF shares. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Quilter from GBX 145 ($1.77) to GBX 135 ($1.65) in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Quilter from GBX 85 ($1.04) to GBX 83 ($1.01) in a research report on Thursday, October 27th.

Quilter Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:QUILF opened at $1.03 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $1.03 and a 200-day moving average of $1.11. Quilter has a 1 year low of $0.95 and a 1 year high of $1.20.

Quilter Company Profile

Quilter plc provides advice-led investment solutions and investment platforms in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates in two segments, High Net Worth and Affluent. The company offers financial advice for protection, mortgages, savings, investments, and pensions. It also provides Quilter Investment Platform, an investment platform for advice-based wealth management products and services; Quilter Investors, which offers investment solutions; and Quilter Financial Planning, a restricted and independent financial adviser network that provides mortgage and financial planning advice and financial solutions to individuals and businesses through a network of intermediaries.

