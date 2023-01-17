QuoteMedia, Inc. (OTCMKTS:QMCI) Short Interest Up 188.9% in December

QuoteMedia, Inc. (OTCMKTS:QMCI – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 10,400 shares, an increase of 188.9% from the December 15th total of 3,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,312,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

QuoteMedia Stock Performance

Shares of QMCI traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $0.26. 68,861 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 77,796. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $0.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.19. QuoteMedia has a 12 month low of $0.13 and a 12 month high of $0.34.

Get QuoteMedia alerts:

About QuoteMedia

(Get Rating)

Featured Stories

Quotemedia, Inc provides financial data, market research information, analytics, news feeds, and financial software solutions to online brokerages, banks, clearing firms, financial service companies, media portals, and public corporations worldwide. It collects, aggregates, and delivers delayed and real-time financial data content through the Internet.

Receive News & Ratings for QuoteMedia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QuoteMedia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.