QuoteMedia, Inc. (OTCMKTS:QMCI) Short Interest Up 188.9% in December

QuoteMedia, Inc. (OTCMKTS:QMCI – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 10,400 shares, an increase of 188.9% from the December 15th total of 3,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,312,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
QuoteMedia Stock Performance
Shares of QMCI traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $0.26. 68,861 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 77,796. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $0.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.19. QuoteMedia has a 12 month low of $0.13 and a 12 month high of $0.34.
About QuoteMedia
