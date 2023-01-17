Quotient (NASDAQ:QTNT) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Quotient (NASDAQ:QTNT – Get Rating) in a research note published on Saturday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.

Quotient Price Performance

Shares of QTNT opened at $0.38 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $980,400.00, a PE ratio of -0.01 and a beta of 2.32. The company’s 50-day moving average is $0.69 and its 200-day moving average is $5.33. Quotient has a fifty-two week low of $0.18 and a fifty-two week high of $105.20.

Get Quotient alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Prondzynski Heino Von sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.18, for a total value of $29,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,578 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,482.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, major shareholder Perceptive Advisors Llc sold 8,255,607 shares of Quotient stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.08, for a total value of $660,448.56. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,945,211 shares in the company, valued at $635,616.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Prondzynski Heino Von sold 25,000 shares of Quotient stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.18, for a total transaction of $29,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 10,578 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,482.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 8,281,621 shares of company stock valued at $690,841 over the last ninety days. 10.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Quotient

About Quotient

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Quotient by 0.8% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 4,255,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,107,000 after buying an additional 33,409 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Quotient by 8.1% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,502,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,803,000 after buying an additional 112,013 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Quotient by 9,156.7% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,491,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $838,000 after buying an additional 3,453,439 shares in the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Quotient by 4,136.3% in the second quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 3,000,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $720,000 after buying an additional 2,929,184 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Quotient during the second quarter valued at approximately $343,000.

(Get Rating)

Quotient Limited, a commercial-stage diagnostics company, develops, manufactures, commercializes, and sells products for the global transfusion diagnostics market in the United States, France, Japan, and internationally. The company is developing MosaiQ, a proprietary technology platform, which provides tests for immunohematology, serological disease screening, and molecular disease screening.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Quotient Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quotient and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.