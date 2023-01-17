RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC Sells 1,228 Shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,373 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,228 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 500 ETF makes up approximately 4.5% of RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest position. RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $5,514,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in IVV. Pitti Group Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 1.6% in the third quarter. Pitti Group Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,177,000 after buying an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 45.4% during the 3rd quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC now owns 85,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,837,000 after purchasing an additional 26,852 shares during the last quarter. Signature Wealth Management Partners LLC lifted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Signature Wealth Management Partners LLC now owns 3,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,307,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. CRA Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. CRA Financial Services LLC now owns 20,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,391,000 after purchasing an additional 417 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Triumph Capital Management lifted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 53.5% during the 3rd quarter. Triumph Capital Management now owns 7,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,682,000 after purchasing an additional 2,608 shares during the last quarter.

iShares S&P 500 ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of IVV traded up $0.28 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $400.65. 38,715 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,445,233. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $349.53 and a twelve month high of $467.08. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $393.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $392.51.

About iShares S&P 500 ETF

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

