RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC Sells 463 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Get Rating) by 23.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,471 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 463 shares during the period. RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $243,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 28.5% during the 2nd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 6,521,162 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,140,885,000 after buying an additional 1,444,503 shares during the last quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 17.2% during the 2nd quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 6,007,454 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,017,424,000 after acquiring an additional 883,722 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 33.0% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,856,760 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $991,900,000 after buying an additional 1,452,417 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,019,321 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $825,046,000 after buying an additional 39,661 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,003,734 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $495,381,000 after acquiring an additional 79,548 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF stock traded down $0.02 on Tuesday, reaching $187.03. 348,677 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,400,196. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $180.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $180.03. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 1-year low of $162.50 and a 1-year high of $214.40.

About iShares Russell 2000 ETF

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

