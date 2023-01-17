Recent Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Allegion (ALLE)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Allegion (NYSE: ALLE) recently:

1/13/2023 – Allegion had its price target raised by analysts at Mizuho from $114.00 to $123.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/6/2023 – Allegion had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $107.00 to $108.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

1/5/2023 – Allegion had its price target raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $116.00 to $121.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

1/5/2023 – Allegion had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $127.00 to $129.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

1/3/2023 – Allegion was upgraded by analysts at Vertical Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $128.00 price target on the stock.

12/1/2022 – Allegion had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $118.00 to $127.00.

11/23/2022 – Allegion was upgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating.

Allegion Trading Down 0.9 %

ALLE stock traded down $0.97 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $112.79. 485,625 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 570,823. Allegion plc has a 12-month low of $87.33 and a 12-month high of $125.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.97, a PEG ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.08. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $110.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $102.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79.

Get Allegion plc alerts:

Allegion (NYSE:ALLE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $913.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $873.58 million. Allegion had a return on equity of 59.82% and a net margin of 13.96%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 27.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.56 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Allegion plc will post 5.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Allegion Dividend Announcement

Insider Transactions at Allegion

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 16th were paid a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 15th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.45%. Allegion’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.40%.

In related news, CEO John H. Stone purchased 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of $104.45 per share, for a total transaction of $1,305,625.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 64,535 shares in the company, valued at $6,740,680.75. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Allegion

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ALLE. CX Institutional purchased a new stake in shares of Allegion during the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new stake in shares of Allegion in the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Adirondack Trust Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Allegion by 59.0% in the third quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 318 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its stake in shares of Allegion by 172.9% during the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 322 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares during the period. Finally, Heritage Wealth Advisors increased its stake in shares of Allegion by 66.5% during the second quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 333 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the period. 92.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Allegion plc manufactures and sells mechanical and electronic security products and solutions worldwide. The company offers door closers, controls, and exit devices; locks, locksets, portable locks, and key systems and services; electronic security products and access control systems; time, attendance, and workforce productivity systems; doors and door systems; and other accessories.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Allegion plc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allegion plc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.