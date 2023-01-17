Relx (LON:REL) Given a GBX 2,650 Price Target by UBS Group Analysts

Relx (LON:REL – Get Rating) has been assigned a GBX 2,650 ($32.34) price target by equities researchers at UBS Group in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. UBS Group’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 10.23% from the stock’s previous close.

REL has been the subject of several other reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Relx from GBX 2,200 ($26.85) to GBX 2,000 ($24.41) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 2,800 ($34.17) price target on shares of Relx in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 2,986 ($36.44) price target on shares of Relx in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 2,785 ($33.98) price target on shares of Relx in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 2,730 ($33.31) price target on shares of Relx in a report on Monday, January 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Relx presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of GBX 2,611.57 ($31.87).

Get Relx alerts:

Relx Stock Performance

Relx stock traded up GBX 1.02 ($0.01) during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching GBX 2,404.02 ($29.34). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,391,076 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,587,196. Relx has a 12-month low of GBX 2,056 ($25.09) and a 12-month high of GBX 2,474 ($30.19). The company has a market capitalization of £46.04 billion and a P/E ratio of 2,967.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 189.53, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.51. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 2,317.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 2,301.87.

Insider Transactions at Relx

Relx Company Profile

In other Relx news, insider June Felix purchased 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 21st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 2,204 ($26.89) per share, with a total value of £44,080 ($53,788.90).

(Get Rating)

RELX PLC provides information-based analytics and decision tools for professional and business customers in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Risk; Scientific, Technical & Medical; Legal; and Exhibitions. The Risk segment offers information-based analytics and decision tools that combine public and industry specific content with technology and algorithms to assist clients in evaluating and predicting risk.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Relx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Relx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.