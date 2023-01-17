Relx (LON:REL) Given a GBX 2,650 Price Target by UBS Group Analysts

Posted by on Jan 17th, 2023

Relx (LON:RELGet Rating) has been assigned a GBX 2,650 ($32.34) price target by equities researchers at UBS Group in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. UBS Group’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 10.23% from the stock’s previous close.

REL has been the subject of several other reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Relx from GBX 2,200 ($26.85) to GBX 2,000 ($24.41) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 2,800 ($34.17) price target on shares of Relx in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 2,986 ($36.44) price target on shares of Relx in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 2,785 ($33.98) price target on shares of Relx in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 2,730 ($33.31) price target on shares of Relx in a report on Monday, January 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Relx presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of GBX 2,611.57 ($31.87).

Relx Stock Performance

Relx stock traded up GBX 1.02 ($0.01) during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching GBX 2,404.02 ($29.34). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,391,076 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,587,196. Relx has a 12-month low of GBX 2,056 ($25.09) and a 12-month high of GBX 2,474 ($30.19). The company has a market capitalization of £46.04 billion and a P/E ratio of 2,967.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 189.53, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.51. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 2,317.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 2,301.87.

Insider Transactions at Relx

In other Relx news, insider June Felix purchased 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 21st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 2,204 ($26.89) per share, with a total value of £44,080 ($53,788.90).

Relx Company Profile

(Get Rating)

RELX PLC provides information-based analytics and decision tools for professional and business customers in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Risk; Scientific, Technical & Medical; Legal; and Exhibitions. The Risk segment offers information-based analytics and decision tools that combine public and industry specific content with technology and algorithms to assist clients in evaluating and predicting risk.

Further Reading

Analyst Recommendations for Relx (LON:REL)

Receive News & Ratings for Relx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Relx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.