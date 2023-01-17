Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC Boosts Holdings in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC increased its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Get Rating) by 30.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,626 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 379 shares during the period. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $294,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Street Corp boosted its position in Illinois Tool Works by 1.5% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,821,085 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,351,994,000 after purchasing an additional 187,268 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Illinois Tool Works by 5.9% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,902,872 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,236,063,000 after purchasing an additional 326,412 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Illinois Tool Works by 25.1% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,805,831 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $511,363,000 after purchasing an additional 562,273 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in Illinois Tool Works by 2.8% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,489,641 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $453,740,000 after purchasing an additional 67,298 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in Illinois Tool Works by 11.6% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,370,746 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $287,034,000 after purchasing an additional 142,604 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.83% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ITW has been the subject of a number of research reports. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $192.00 to $188.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Vertical Research lowered shares of Illinois Tool Works from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $240.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $172.00 to $174.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $229.00 to $243.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $210.00 to $238.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Illinois Tool Works presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $206.29.

Insider Buying and Selling

Illinois Tool Works Trading Up 0.4 %

In other news, Director David Byron Smith, Jr. bought 1,390 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $221.81 per share, with a total value of $308,315.90. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 118,994 shares in the company, valued at $26,394,059.14. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . 0.78% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ITW stock opened at $233.24 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $71.65 billion, a PE ratio of 26.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 1.11. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a one year low of $173.52 and a one year high of $247.00. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $223.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $206.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.41.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The industrial products company reported $2.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.25 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $4.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.90 billion. Illinois Tool Works had a net margin of 17.49% and a return on equity of 80.65%. The business’s revenue was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.02 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 9.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Illinois Tool Works Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 12th. Investors of record on Friday, December 30th were paid a $1.31 dividend. This represents a $5.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 29th. Illinois Tool Works’s payout ratio is 59.82%.

About Illinois Tool Works

(Get Rating)

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

