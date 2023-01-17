Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC Buys 1,468 Shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC raised its holdings in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) by 17.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,037 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,468 shares during the quarter. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $381,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA purchased a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications during the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC purchased a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications during the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Founders Capital Management purchased a new stake in Verizon Communications in the second quarter valued at about $34,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Verizon Communications by 340.7% in the second quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 736 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 569 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Western Pacific Wealth Management LP raised its stake in Verizon Communications by 273.5% in the third quarter. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP now owns 1,016 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 744 shares during the last quarter. 60.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on VZ shares. Morgan Stanley raised Verizon Communications from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $41.00 to $44.00 in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Barclays decreased their target price on Verizon Communications from $40.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Tigress Financial decreased their target price on Verizon Communications from $68.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Friday, December 16th. Cowen decreased their target price on Verizon Communications from $64.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Verizon Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Verizon Communications currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.11.

Shares of Verizon Communications stock opened at $41.86 on Tuesday. Verizon Communications Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $34.55 and a fifty-two week high of $55.51. The firm has a market cap of $175.80 billion, a PE ratio of 9.08, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.37. The business’s fifty day moving average is $38.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 21st. The cell phone carrier reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.04. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 25.80% and a net margin of 14.22%. The firm had revenue of $34.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.79 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.41 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 10th will be issued a $0.6525 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 9th. This represents a $2.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.24%. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.62%.

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled internet devices, such as tablets, and other wireless-enabled connected devices comprising smart watches.

