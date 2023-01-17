Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC Has $1.79 Million Holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC lessened its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Get Rating) by 35.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,462 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,032 shares during the quarter. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF makes up approximately 0.6% of Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $1,793,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. North Star Investment Management Corp. grew its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 34,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,418,000 after buying an additional 443 shares during the period. Retirement Income Solutions Inc grew its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 14.2% during the 3rd quarter. Retirement Income Solutions Inc now owns 2,758 shares of the company’s stock worth $919,000 after buying an additional 343 shares during the period. Grant GrossMendelsohn LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 10.9% during the 3rd quarter. Grant GrossMendelsohn LLC now owns 7,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,734,000 after buying an additional 757 shares during the period. IFG Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 16.9% during the 3rd quarter. IFG Advisors LLC now owns 15,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,094,000 after buying an additional 2,244 shares during the period. Finally, Aries Wealth Management grew its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 33.2% during the 3rd quarter. Aries Wealth Management now owns 3,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,181,000 after buying an additional 830 shares during the period.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of VOO stock opened at $366.23 on Tuesday. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $319.87 and a 52 week high of $427.58. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $360.18 and a 200-day moving average of $359.15.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

Further Reading

