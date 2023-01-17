Request 24-Hour Volume Reaches $3.66 Million (REQ)

Request (REQ) traded up 0.4% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on January 17th. One Request token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.10 or 0.00000488 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Request has traded up 13.7% against the dollar. Request has a total market cap of $104.12 million and approximately $3.66 million worth of Request was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Request alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.37 or 0.00011098 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.49 or 0.00030370 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.98 or 0.00042035 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded up 24% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000878 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004668 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.82 or 0.00017883 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $49.98 or 0.00234019 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0234 or 0.00000110 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 12.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000924 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000111 BTC.

Request Token Profile

Request is a token. Its launch date was September 12th, 2017. Request’s total supply is 999,877,117 tokens. Request’s official website is request.network. Request’s official Twitter account is @requestnetwork. The official message board for Request is blog.request.network. The Reddit community for Request is https://reddit.com/r/requestnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Request Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Request (REQ) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2017and operates on the Ethereum platform. Request has a current supply of 999,877,117 with 999,830,316.0398655 in circulation. The last known price of Request is 0.10301836 USD and is up 2.13 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 94 active market(s) with $5,982,243.28 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://request.network/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Request directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Request should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Request using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Request Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Request and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.