Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates for Werner Enterprises (WERN)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Werner Enterprises (NASDAQ: WERN):

1/17/2023 – Werner Enterprises was upgraded by analysts at Bank of America Co. from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $50.00 price target on the stock.

1/11/2023 – Werner Enterprises had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $43.00 to $48.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

1/11/2023 – Werner Enterprises had its price target raised by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $42.00 to $48.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

1/9/2023 – Werner Enterprises was downgraded by analysts at Susquehanna from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $45.00 price target on the stock.

11/28/2022 – Werner Enterprises had its price target raised by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $48.00 to $57.00.

Shares of WERN traded up $0.82 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $43.98. 18,169 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 360,125. The company has a market cap of $2.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.13, a P/E/G ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.82. Werner Enterprises, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $35.84 and a fifty-two week high of $47.04. The company has a quick ratio of 2.37, a current ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $42.24 and its 200 day moving average is $40.88.

Werner Enterprises (NASDAQ:WERN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The transportation company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.97 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $827.61 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $819.79 million. Werner Enterprises had a return on equity of 18.66% and a net margin of 8.07%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Werner Enterprises, Inc. will post 3.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 30th. Werner Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 13.16%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new stake in Werner Enterprises in the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. boosted its stake in Werner Enterprises by 317.5% in the second quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 835 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 635 shares in the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in Werner Enterprises by 520.3% in the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 918 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 770 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in Werner Enterprises in the second quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in Werner Enterprises by 184.9% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,248 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 810 shares in the last quarter. 83.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Werner Enterprises, Inc, a transportation and logistics company, engages in transporting truckload shipments of general commodities in interstate and intrastate commerce in the United States, Mexico, and internationally. It operates through Truckload Transportation Services and Werner Logistics segments.

