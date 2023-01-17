Retirement Guys Formula LLC Purchases 277 Shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Retirement Guys Formula LLC grew its position in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) by 19.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,735 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 277 shares during the period. Retirement Guys Formula LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $401,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of MCD. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in shares of McDonald’s by 1,189.7% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,191,692 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $541,962,000 after acquiring an additional 2,021,754 shares during the period. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main boosted its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 77.8% during the 2nd quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 3,849,583 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $950,418,000 after buying an additional 1,684,960 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 44.2% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,531,400 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $625,965,000 after buying an additional 776,419 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its stake in McDonald’s by 103.5% in the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,051,106 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $259,497,000 after purchasing an additional 534,698 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AMF Tjanstepension AB raised its stake in McDonald’s by 105.2% in the 2nd quarter. AMF Tjanstepension AB now owns 1,015,234 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $250,761,000 after purchasing an additional 520,565 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.86% of the company’s stock.

McDonald’s Stock Up 1.3 %

McDonald’s stock opened at $272.49 on Tuesday. McDonald’s Co. has a 12-month low of $217.68 and a 12-month high of $281.67. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $270.34 and its 200 day moving average is $260.28. The company has a market capitalization of $199.58 billion, a PE ratio of 33.87, a PEG ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.63.

McDonald’s ( NYSE:MCD Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The fast-food giant reported $2.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.57 by $0.11. McDonald’s had a net margin of 25.42% and a negative return on equity of 123.40%. The firm had revenue of $5.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.70 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.76 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that McDonald’s Co. will post 9.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MCD has been the subject of several analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $272.00 to $292.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $276.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $242.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $305.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st. Finally, Guggenheim dropped their price objective on shares of McDonald’s to $280.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $288.00.

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, wraps, fries, salads, oatmeal, shakes, desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including biscuit and bagel sandwiches, breakfast burritos, hotcakes, and other sandwiches.

