Retirement Guys Formula LLC Purchases 533 Shares of Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB)

Retirement Guys Formula LLC grew its stake in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Get Rating) by 20.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,163 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 533 shares during the period. Retirement Guys Formula LLC’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $356,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. New Millennium Group LLC purchased a new stake in Kimberly-Clark during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Kimberly-Clark during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in Kimberly-Clark by 103.4% during the 3rd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark in the second quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Apeiron RIA LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark in the second quarter worth $42,000. 74.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Kimberly-Clark Stock Up 0.7 %

KMB stock opened at $137.80 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.08, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.46. The company has a market cap of $46.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $134.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $129.33. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a 12 month low of $108.74 and a 12 month high of $144.57.

Kimberly-Clark Announces Dividend

Kimberly-Clark ( NYSE:KMB Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The company reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $5.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.01 billion. Kimberly-Clark had a net margin of 8.84% and a return on equity of 250.21%. Kimberly-Clark’s revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.62 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 5.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 9th were paid a $1.16 dividend. This represents a $4.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 8th. Kimberly-Clark’s payout ratio is 87.88%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $137.00 to $132.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Kimberly-Clark from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $137.00 to $139.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Atlantic Securities raised shares of Kimberly-Clark from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $135.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Kimberly-Clark to $127.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $120.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $129.17.

Kimberly-Clark Profile

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, swimpants, training and youth pants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, Poise, and other brand names.

