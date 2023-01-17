Reviewing TC Biopharm (NASDAQ:TCBP) and AlloVir (NASDAQ:ALVR)

TC Biopharm (NASDAQ:TCBP – Get Rating) and AlloVir (NASDAQ:ALVR – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, dividends, valuation, earnings and risk.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings for TC Biopharm and AlloVir, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score TC Biopharm 0 0 0 0 N/A AlloVir 0 0 4 0 3.00

AlloVir has a consensus target price of $28.67, suggesting a potential upside of 389.19%. Given AlloVir’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe AlloVir is more favorable than TC Biopharm.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Earnings & Valuation

66.7% of TC Biopharm shares are held by institutional investors. 15.8% of TC Biopharm shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 54.2% of AlloVir shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares TC Biopharm and AlloVir’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio TC Biopharm $2.72 million 1.31 -$18.67 million N/A N/A AlloVir N/A N/A -$171.96 million ($2.80) -2.09

TC Biopharm has higher revenue and earnings than AlloVir.

Profitability

This table compares TC Biopharm and AlloVir’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets TC Biopharm N/A N/A N/A AlloVir N/A -91.04% -74.56%

Summary

TC Biopharm beats AlloVir on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About TC Biopharm

(Get Rating)

TC Biopharm (Holdings) Plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing immunotherapy products based on its allogeneic gamma delta T cell platform. Its product pipeline includes OmnImmune, an unmodified cell therapy used in the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia; and ImmuniStim, an unmodified cell therapy to treat COVID-19. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Motherwell, the United Kingdom.

About AlloVir

(Get Rating)

Allovir, Inc., a clinical-stage cell therapy company, engages in the research and development of allogeneic, off-the-shelf multi-virus specific T cell (VST) therapies to prevent and treat devastating viral-associated diseases. The company's lead product is posoleucel, an allogeneic, off-the-shelf VST therapy, to treat BK virus, cytomegalovirus, adenovirus, Epstein-Barr virus, human herpesvirus 6, and JC virus. Its preclinical and clinical development product candidates include ALVR106 for the respiratory syncytial virus, influenza, parainfluenza virus, and human metapneumovirus; ALVR109 to treat SARS-CoV-2 and COVID-19; ALVR107 for treating hepatitis B; and ALVR108. The company was formerly known as ViraCyte, Inc. and changed its name to Allovir, Inc. in May 2019. Allovir, Inc. was founded in 2013 and is based in Waltham, Massachusetts.

