Ribbon Finance 24 Hour Volume Reaches $716,624.97 (RBN)

Ribbon Finance (RBN) traded 1.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on January 17th. In the last week, Ribbon Finance has traded 16.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. Ribbon Finance has a market capitalization of $70.97 million and $716,624.97 worth of Ribbon Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ribbon Finance token can now be purchased for about $0.21 or 0.00000995 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Ribbon Finance Profile

Ribbon Finance was first traded on May 24th, 2021. Ribbon Finance’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 336,479,659 tokens. The official message board for Ribbon Finance is ribbonfinance.medium.com. Ribbon Finance’s official website is www.ribbon.finance. Ribbon Finance’s official Twitter account is @ribbonfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Ribbon Finance is a protocol that helps users access crypto structured products for DeFi. It combines options, futures, and fixed income to improve a portfolio's risk-return profile.RBN is a governance token that has a few primary use cases: Steward the development of the protocol & get community feedback on important parameters such as fee models; Align incentives between the Ribbon stakeholders (product creators, users, team), such as liquidity mining programs or grants and Unite all current and future Ribbon products under a single umbrella.”

