RiverNorth Capital and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RSF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

RiverNorth Capital and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RSF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 143,600 shares, an increase of 5,423.1% from the December 15th total of 2,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 15,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 9.3 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On RiverNorth Capital and Income Fund

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of RiverNorth Capital and Income Fund by 914.3% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 2,935 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of RiverNorth Capital and Income Fund during the second quarter worth $64,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of RiverNorth Capital and Income Fund during the second quarter worth $102,000. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in shares of RiverNorth Capital and Income Fund by 13.2% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 42,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $832,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of RiverNorth Capital and Income Fund by 9.9% during the third quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 58,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $998,000 after purchasing an additional 5,250 shares during the period.

RiverNorth Capital and Income Fund Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of RiverNorth Capital and Income Fund stock traded down $0.07 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $16.32. The stock had a trading volume of 43,878 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,168. The business has a fifty day moving average of $17.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.55. RiverNorth Capital and Income Fund has a fifty-two week low of $16.15 and a fifty-two week high of $20.04.

RiverNorth Capital and Income Fund Increases Dividend

About RiverNorth Capital and Income Fund

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.1424 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 14th. This is a positive change from RiverNorth Capital and Income Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $1.71 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.47%.

RiverNorth Specialty Finance Corporation’s ISS Governance QualityScore as of N/A is N/A. The pillar scores are Audit: N/A; Board: N/A; Shareholder Rights: N/A; Compensation: N/A.

