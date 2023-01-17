Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Buys 57,764 Shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) by 14.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 450,246 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 57,764 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Walmart were worth $58,396,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. WD Rutherford LLC bought a new position in Walmart in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Piscataqua Savings Bank increased its position in Walmart by 60.6% in the 2nd quarter. Piscataqua Savings Bank now owns 265 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Walmart in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Timber Creek Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Walmart in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, SJS Investment Consulting Inc. acquired a new position in Walmart in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Institutional investors own 31.27% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on WMT shares. Oppenheimer set a $165.00 price target on shares of Walmart in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Cowen upped their price target on shares of Walmart from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of Walmart from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $163.00 price objective on shares of Walmart in a research report on Friday. Finally, Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Walmart from $165.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $160.42.

Shares of Walmart stock traded down $0.75 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $144.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 87,241 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,170,608. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 0.86. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $146.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $137.53. Walmart Inc. has a one year low of $117.27 and a one year high of $160.77. The company has a market capitalization of $389.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.85, a P/E/G ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 0.54.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 15th. The retailer reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.18. Walmart had a net margin of 1.49% and a return on equity of 19.54%. The company had revenue of $152.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $146.80 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.45 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Walmart Inc. will post 6.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Walmart declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, November 15th that allows the company to repurchase $20.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the retailer to buy up to 5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, Director S Robson Walton sold 350,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.31, for a total transaction of $50,158,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 267,693,635 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,363,174,831.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Walmart news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 2,124,627 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.05, for a total value of $314,551,027.35. Following the sale, the insider now owns 278,647,135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $41,253,708,336.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director S Robson Walton sold 350,000 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.31, for a total transaction of $50,158,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 267,693,635 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,363,174,831.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 8,831,902 shares of company stock valued at $1,312,822,421 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 47.06% of the company’s stock.

Walmart, Inc engages in retail and wholesale business. The company offers an assortment of merchandise and services at everyday low prices. It operates through the following business segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam’s Club. The Walmart U.S. segment operates as a merchandiser of consumer products, operating under the Walmart, Wal-Mart, and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands, as well as walmart.com and other eCommerce brands.

