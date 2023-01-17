Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Buys 85,974 Shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) by 23.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 453,621 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 85,974 shares during the quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $65,247,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Oak Harvest Investment Services lifted its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 1.1% in the second quarter. Oak Harvest Investment Services now owns 32,360 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $5,341,000 after acquiring an additional 339 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Salesforce by 40.3% in the 2nd quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 2,383 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $393,000 after buying an additional 685 shares during the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC raised its holdings in Salesforce by 1,014.8% in the 2nd quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 32,386 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $5,345,000 after buying an additional 29,481 shares during the last quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Salesforce by 41.2% in the 2nd quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,760 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $1,611,000 after buying an additional 2,847 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR raised its holdings in Salesforce by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 137,757 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $19,815,000 after buying an additional 656 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.83% of the company’s stock.

Get Salesforce alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Salesforce

In other news, CAO Sundeep G. Reddy sold 653 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction on Monday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.25, for a total transaction of $104,643.25. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,037 shares in the company, valued at approximately $166,179.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CAO Sundeep G. Reddy sold 653 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction on Monday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.25, for a total transaction of $104,643.25. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,037 shares in the company, valued at approximately $166,179.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction on Friday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.21, for a total value of $363,883.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 27,761,368 shares in the company, valued at $4,392,126,031.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 170,061 shares of company stock worth $25,854,798. Corporate insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Salesforce Stock Down 0.8 %

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CRM. Northland Securities began coverage on shares of Salesforce in a report on Monday, October 17th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $150.00 price objective for the company. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Salesforce from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $200.00 to $150.00 in a report on Thursday, December 8th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Salesforce from $250.00 to $228.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 19th. StockNews.com raised shares of Salesforce from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Salesforce from $235.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, twenty-seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $191.23.

NYSE:CRM traded down $1.27 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $148.24. 177,093 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,241,543. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $141.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $156.48. Salesforce, Inc. has a one year low of $126.34 and a one year high of $234.49. The company has a market cap of $148.24 billion, a PE ratio of 533.96, a PEG ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 1.15.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 30th. The CRM provider reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.19. Salesforce had a return on equity of 3.21% and a net margin of 0.92%. The business had revenue of $7.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.83 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.78 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Salesforce, Inc. will post 2.38 earnings per share for the current year.

About Salesforce

(Get Rating)

Salesforce, Inc provides customer relationship management technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. Its Customer 360 platform empowers its customers to work together to deliver connected experiences for their customers. The company's service offerings include Sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and Service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Salesforce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Salesforce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.