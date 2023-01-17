Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Has $143.69 Million Stock Holdings in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) by 20.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 284,512 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 47,531 shares during the quarter. UnitedHealth Group makes up approximately 0.7% of Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $143,689,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in UNH. TimeScale Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 276.9% during the 3rd quarter. TimeScale Financial Inc. now owns 49 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Pflug Koory LLC increased its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 160.0% during the 3rd quarter. Pflug Koory LLC now owns 52 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Urban Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in UnitedHealth Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Knott David M Jr bought a new stake in UnitedHealth Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Rothschild & Co Wealth Management UK Ltd bought a new stake in UnitedHealth Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.31% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have commented on UNH shares. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $587.00 price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Raymond James downgraded shares of UnitedHealth Group from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $615.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, November 21st. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $590.00 to $610.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $569.00 to $615.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $600.39.

UnitedHealth Group Stock Performance

Shares of UNH stock traded down $2.72 on Tuesday, hitting $486.85. 70,502 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,746,713. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $454.89 billion, a PE ratio of 23.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.73. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a one year low of $445.73 and a one year high of $558.10. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $523.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $525.33.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 13th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $5.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.17 by $0.17. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 27.04% and a net margin of 6.21%. The business had revenue of $82.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $82.53 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $4.48 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 24.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

UnitedHealth Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 5th were issued a $1.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 2nd. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.36%. UnitedHealth Group’s payout ratio is currently 31.15%.

Insider Buying and Selling at UnitedHealth Group

In related news, EVP Erin Mcsweeney sold 450 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $542.30, for a total transaction of $244,035.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,737,532.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

UnitedHealth Group Profile

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; health and dental benefits; and hospital and clinical services.

