Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Has $82.97 Million Stock Holdings in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. decreased its stake in shares of Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS – Get Rating) by 10.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 527,301 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 60,696 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Keysight Technologies were worth $82,974,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KEYS. Private Trust Co. NA grew its stake in shares of Keysight Technologies by 134.2% during the third quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 185 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Keysight Technologies during the second quarter worth $26,000. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Keysight Technologies during the third quarter worth $39,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Keysight Technologies by 37.1% during the second quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 277 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Keysight Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,000. Institutional investors own 81.69% of the company’s stock.

KEYS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Keysight Technologies from $187.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Keysight Technologies from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 10th. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their price objective on Keysight Technologies from $205.00 to $200.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 18th. StockNews.com started coverage on Keysight Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Keysight Technologies from $193.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $199.58.

In other Keysight Technologies news, VP John C. Skinner sold 3,625 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.06, for a total transaction of $638,217.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 17,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,993,900.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In other Keysight Technologies news, VP John C. Skinner sold 3,625 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.06, for a total transaction of $638,217.50. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 17,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,993,900.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, CEO Satish Dhanasekaran sold 4,386 shares of Keysight Technologies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.45, for a total value of $760,751.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 92,646 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,069,448.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 38,639 shares of company stock worth $6,680,634. 0.55% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Keysight Technologies stock traded up $4.18 on Tuesday, hitting $184.79. The company had a trading volume of 27,132 shares, compared to its average volume of 696,092. Keysight Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $127.93 and a twelve month high of $189.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 3.01 and a quick ratio of 2.40. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $174.30 and a 200-day moving average of $165.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 1.06.

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 17th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by $0.16. Keysight Technologies had a net margin of 20.74% and a return on equity of 32.51%. The firm had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.40 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.71 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Keysight Technologies, Inc. will post 7.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Keysight Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of electronic design and test solutions that are used in the design, development, manufacture, installation, deployment, validation, optimization and secure operation of electronics systems to communications, networking and electronics industries. It operates through the following segments: Communications Solutions Group, and Electronic Industrial Solutions Group.

