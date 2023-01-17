Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Raises Stock Holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Get Rating) by 4.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 225,235 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 10,006 shares during the quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. owned 0.19% of Vanguard Information Technology ETF worth $69,229,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of VGT. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $84,000. AMI Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 47,612 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $19,829,000 after buying an additional 2,662 shares during the last quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management raised its position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 40.4% in the 1st quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 650 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $271,000 after buying an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 24.8% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 180,462 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $75,159,000 after purchasing an additional 35,906 shares during the period. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 5,085 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,118,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares during the period.

Shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF stock traded up $0.42 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $336.07. 7,927 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 789,478. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $331.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $337.92. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a one year low of $291.61 and a one year high of $433.82.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Profile

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

