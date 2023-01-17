Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Sells 11,270 Shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. decreased its holdings in shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,161,461 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after selling 11,270 shares during the quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. owned about 0.14% of Applied Materials worth $95,157,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Boston Financial Mangement LLC boosted its position in shares of Applied Materials by 2.0% in the second quarter. Boston Financial Mangement LLC now owns 4,934 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $449,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the period. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Applied Materials by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 3,293 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $300,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. WD Rutherford LLC increased its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 10.0% in the second quarter. WD Rutherford LLC now owns 1,153 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the period. My Personal CFO LLC raised its position in shares of Applied Materials by 1.5% in the second quarter. My Personal CFO LLC now owns 7,167 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $652,000 after buying an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Applied Materials by 2.6% during the second quarter. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,261 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $387,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Cowen upped their target price on Applied Materials from $100.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 18th. TheStreet raised shares of Applied Materials from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $89.00 to $88.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Summit Insights upgraded shares of Applied Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Applied Materials from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $119.32.

Shares of NASDAQ AMAT traded down $1.38 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $108.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 78,506 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,106,696. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $104.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $96.82. The stock has a market cap of $91.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.79, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 2.16. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 12 month low of $71.12 and a 12 month high of $167.06.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 17th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $2.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $6.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.44 billion. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 56.62% and a net margin of 25.31%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.94 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 6.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 23rd will be issued a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 22nd. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.96%. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.98%.

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

