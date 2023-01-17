Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Sells 7,119 Shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. reduced its position in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 448,328 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 7,119 shares during the quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. owned approximately 0.16% of Becton, Dickinson and worth $99,900,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Tranquilli Financial Advisor LLC increased its stake in Becton, Dickinson and by 4.8% during the second quarter. Tranquilli Financial Advisor LLC now owns 912 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $225,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the period. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in Becton, Dickinson and by 3.1% during the second quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,433 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $353,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the period. Physicians Financial Services Inc. increased its stake in Becton, Dickinson and by 1.0% during the third quarter. Physicians Financial Services Inc. now owns 4,517 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,007,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the period. Naples Global Advisors LLC increased its stake in Becton, Dickinson and by 4.4% during the second quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 1,180 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $291,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, Congress Wealth Management LLC DE increased its stake in Becton, Dickinson and by 4.0% during the second quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE now owns 1,286 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $317,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. 87.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of BDX stock traded up $0.81 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $256.66. The stock had a trading volume of 21,440 shares, compared to its average volume of 875,027. The firm has a market capitalization of $72.96 billion, a PE ratio of 43.58, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.58. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a twelve month low of $215.90 and a twelve month high of $280.62. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $245.29 and its 200 day moving average is $243.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.63.

Becton, Dickinson and ( NYSE:BDX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 10th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.73 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $4.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.72 billion. Becton, Dickinson and had a return on equity of 14.47% and a net margin of 9.16%. The company’s revenue was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.15 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 11.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Friday, December 9th were issued a dividend of $0.91 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 8th. This is an increase from Becton, Dickinson and’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.87. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.42%. Becton, Dickinson and’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 61.90%.

BDX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Bank of America upgraded shares of Becton, Dickinson and from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $250.00 to $290.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Evercore ISI cut their target price on shares of Becton, Dickinson and to $270.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Becton, Dickinson and from $275.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Cowen cut their target price on shares of Becton, Dickinson and to $255.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Becton, Dickinson and from $319.00 to $272.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $273.82.

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products for healthcare institutions, physicians, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, pharmaceutical industry, and the general public worldwide. The company's BD Medical segment provides peripheral intravenous (IV) and advanced peripheral catheters, central lines, acute dialysis catheters, vascular care and preparation products, needle-free IV connectors and extensions sets, closed-system drug transfer devices, hazardous drug detections, hypodermic syringes and needles, anesthesia needles and trays, enteral syringes, and sharps disposal systems; IV medication and infusion therapy delivery systems, medication compounding workflow systems, automated medication dispensing and supply management systems, and medication inventory optimization and tracking systems; syringes, pen needles, and other products for diabetes; and prefillable drug delivery systems.

