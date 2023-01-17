RPM International Inc. (RPM) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.42 on January 31st

RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, January 3rd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, January 20th will be paid a dividend of 0.42 per share by the specialty chemicals company on Tuesday, January 31st. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 19th.

RPM International has increased its dividend by an average of 4.7% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 48 years. RPM International has a dividend payout ratio of 34.9% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect RPM International to earn $4.80 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.68 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 35.0%.

RPM International Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:RPM opened at $87.06 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 2.57. The firm has a market cap of $11.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.99. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $98.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $92.68. RPM International has a fifty-two week low of $74.56 and a fifty-two week high of $106.50.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

RPM International ( NYSE:RPM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 5th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10. RPM International had a return on equity of 28.55% and a net margin of 7.46%. The firm had revenue of $1.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.81 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.79 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that RPM International will post 4.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have commented on RPM shares. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of RPM International from $100.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on RPM International to $105.00 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. UBS Group downgraded RPM International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $105.00 to $101.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of RPM International from $85.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of RPM International from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $90.00 to $100.00 in a report on Thursday, October 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $97.78.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of RPM. Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of RPM International by 11.5% in the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 1,450 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $133,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of RPM International in the 2nd quarter valued at about $201,000. Cowa LLC lifted its position in shares of RPM International by 9,901.1% in the 1st quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 322,637 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $263,000 after purchasing an additional 319,411 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in RPM International by 67.8% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 12,665 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $997,000 after buying an additional 5,118 shares during the period. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky purchased a new position in RPM International during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,669,000. Institutional investors own 81.50% of the company’s stock.

RPM International Company Profile

RPM International, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, and sale of coatings, sealants, building materials, and related services. It operates through the following business segments: Construction Products Group (CPG), Performance Coatings Group (PCG), Consumer Group, and Specialty Products Group (SPG).

