Rubellite Energy (TSE:RBY) Given a C$2.20 Price Target by Stifel Nicolaus Analysts

Stifel Nicolaus set a C$2.20 target price on Rubellite Energy (TSE:RBY – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on RBY. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Rubellite Energy from C$5.00 to C$4.50 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 14th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Rubellite Energy from C$4.00 to C$3.50 in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of C$3.80.

Rubellite Energy Price Performance

Shares of Rubellite Energy stock opened at C$1.80 on Friday. Rubellite Energy has a twelve month low of C$1.58 and a twelve month high of C$5.14. The stock has a market capitalization of C$98.67 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 392.73. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$2.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$2.57.

About Rubellite Energy

Rubellite Energy ( TSE:RBY Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported C$0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.13 by C$0.06. The company had revenue of C$13.65 million during the quarter. Equities research analysts forecast that Rubellite Energy will post 0.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Rubellite Energy Inc engages in the exploration, development, production, and sale of heavy crude oil from the Clearwater Formation in Eastern Alberta. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada. Rubellite Energy Inc is a subsidiary of Perpetual Energy Inc

