Sabre Co. (NASDAQ:SABRP) Short Interest Up 450.0% in December

Sabre Co. (NASDAQ:SABRP – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,200 shares, an increase of 450.0% from the December 15th total of 400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 20,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Weiss Asset Management LP bought a new position in shares of Sabre in the 3rd quarter worth about $4,667,000. Two Sigma Investments LP lifted its position in Sabre by 16.0% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 363,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,911,000 after purchasing an additional 50,000 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Sabre by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 262,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,761,000 after purchasing an additional 3,960 shares during the last quarter. Chicago Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Sabre by 114.4% in the 3rd quarter. Chicago Capital Management LLC now owns 91,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,566,000 after purchasing an additional 49,087 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in Sabre by 17.1% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 51,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,667,000 after purchasing an additional 7,500 shares during the last quarter.

Sabre Price Performance

SABRP stock traded up $0.14 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $90.22. 715 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,868. Sabre has a twelve month low of $64.61 and a twelve month high of $151.25. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $79.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $83.51.

Sabre Dividend Announcement

About Sabre

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th were given a $1.625 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 14th. This represents a $6.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.20%.

Sabre Corporation, through its subsidiary, Sabre Holdings Corporation, provides software and technology solutions for the travel industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Travel Solutions and Hospitality Solutions. The Travel Solutions segment operates as a business-to-business travel marketplace that offers travel content, such as inventory, prices, and availability from a range of travel suppliers, including airlines, hotels, car rental brands, rail carriers, cruise lines, and tour operators with a network of travel buyers comprising online and offline travel agencies, travel management companies, and corporate travel departments.

