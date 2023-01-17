Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Saturday.

Several other research firms have also commented on SAIA. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Saia from $281.00 to $296.00 in a research note on Monday, November 28th. Bank of America lowered Saia from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $216.00 to $215.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Saia from $185.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Citigroup upped their price target on Saia to $232.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Saia from $284.00 to $269.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Saia presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $244.36.

Saia Stock Performance

NASDAQ SAIA opened at $242.09 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.92, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.45. Saia has a twelve month low of $168.03 and a twelve month high of $304.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $229.29 and a 200 day moving average of $215.62.

Institutional Trading of Saia

Saia ( NASDAQ:SAIA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 31st. The transportation company reported $3.67 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.68 by ($0.01). Saia had a return on equity of 26.58% and a net margin of 13.09%. The firm had revenue of $729.56 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $718.75 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Saia will post 13.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in Saia by 64.2% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 156 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the period. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Saia by 107.7% in the 2nd quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 135 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in Saia during the third quarter worth about $40,000. Huntington National Bank increased its stake in Saia by 900.0% during the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 310 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC increased its stake in Saia by 58.3% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 391 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the period.

Saia Company Profile

Saia, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a transportation company in North America. The company provides less-than-truckload services for shipments between 400 and 10,000 pounds; and other value-added services, including non-asset truckload, expedited, and logistics services. As of December 31, 2021, it operated 176 owned and leased facilities; and owned approximately 5,600 tractors and 19,300 trailers.

