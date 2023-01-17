Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Saturday.
Several other research firms have also commented on SAIA. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Saia from $281.00 to $296.00 in a research note on Monday, November 28th. Bank of America lowered Saia from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $216.00 to $215.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Saia from $185.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Citigroup upped their price target on Saia to $232.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Saia from $284.00 to $269.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Saia presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $244.36.
Saia Stock Performance
NASDAQ SAIA opened at $242.09 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.92, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.45. Saia has a twelve month low of $168.03 and a twelve month high of $304.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $229.29 and a 200 day moving average of $215.62.
Institutional Trading of Saia
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in Saia by 64.2% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 156 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the period. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Saia by 107.7% in the 2nd quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 135 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in Saia during the third quarter worth about $40,000. Huntington National Bank increased its stake in Saia by 900.0% during the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 310 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC increased its stake in Saia by 58.3% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 391 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the period.
Saia Company Profile
Saia, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a transportation company in North America. The company provides less-than-truckload services for shipments between 400 and 10,000 pounds; and other value-added services, including non-asset truckload, expedited, and logistics services. As of December 31, 2021, it operated 176 owned and leased facilities; and owned approximately 5,600 tractors and 19,300 trailers.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Saia (SAIA)
- Why Warner Bros Discovery Is the S&P’s Hottest Stock
- Is Walgreens Boots Alliance Earnings Miss Good For Investors?
- Pinterest is the Social Commerce Platform to Watch in 2023
- 4 High-Yield Dividend Kings For 2023
- Will 2023 be a Good Year for Goodyear Tire Stock?
Receive News & Ratings for Saia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Saia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.