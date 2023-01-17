Sandstorm Gold (NYSE:SAND) Price Target Lowered to $9.00 at Raymond James

Sandstorm Gold (NYSE:SAND – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by Raymond James from $9.25 to $9.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Sandstorm Gold from C$13.25 to C$12.50 in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating and issued a $12.50 target price on shares of Sandstorm Gold in a research note on Friday. StockNews.com raised Sandstorm Gold from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, January 6th. National Bank Financial cut their target price on Sandstorm Gold from C$11.50 to C$10.50 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Sandstorm Gold in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. They issued an outperform rating and a $8.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Sandstorm Gold currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $10.28.

Get Sandstorm Gold alerts:

Sandstorm Gold Stock Up 0.7 %

SAND opened at $5.85 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.75 billion, a PE ratio of 13.93 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Sandstorm Gold has a 52 week low of $4.51 and a 52 week high of $9.18. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.50.

Sandstorm Gold Increases Dividend

Sandstorm Gold ( NYSE:SAND Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 7th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.02. Sandstorm Gold had a return on equity of 5.09% and a net margin of 62.75%. The firm had revenue of $38.95 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $39.00 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Sandstorm Gold will post 0.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 17th will be issued a $0.0147 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 13th. This is a positive change from Sandstorm Gold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. This represents a $0.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.01%. Sandstorm Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.29%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sandstorm Gold

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sandstorm Gold by 0.9% during the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 181,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,464,000 after purchasing an additional 1,614 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC raised its holdings in Sandstorm Gold by 16.2% in the 2nd quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 12,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Sandstorm Gold by 21.0% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 2,886 shares during the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP raised its holdings in Sandstorm Gold by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 50,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $262,000 after acquiring an additional 2,908 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Sandstorm Gold in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. 55.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sandstorm Gold Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Sandstorm Gold Ltd. operates as a gold royalty company. The company focuses on acquiring royalties and gold and other metals purchase agreements (streams) from companies that have advanced stage development projects or operating mines. It offers upfront payments for companies to acquire a stream or royalty and receives the right to purchase a percentage of a mine's production for the life of the mine at a fixed price per unit or at a fixed percentage of the spot price.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Sandstorm Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sandstorm Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.