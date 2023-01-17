Sandy Spring Bank Grows Stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Sandy Spring Bank boosted its holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 451,826 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,609 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF accounts for approximately 6.3% of Sandy Spring Bank’s holdings, making the stock its largest position. Sandy Spring Bank owned approximately 0.18% of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF worth $99,068,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IJH. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 11,623,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,629,622,000 after buying an additional 630,526 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 6,436,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,456,094,000 after buying an additional 63,627 shares during the period. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 23,653.4% during the 3rd quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,573,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $799,000 after buying an additional 3,558,891 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,154,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $713,633,000 after buying an additional 29,751 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 14.0% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,658,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $601,369,000 after buying an additional 325,461 shares during the period.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA IJH traded down $0.79 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $256.38. 67,420 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,038,300. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $247.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $242.20. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a one year low of $217.39 and a one year high of $277.51.

About iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

