Sandy Spring Bank Has $10.40 Million Stock Position in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW)

Sandy Spring Bank boosted its stake in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Rating) by 200.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 63,505 shares of the network technology company’s stock after buying an additional 42,341 shares during the period. Sandy Spring Bank’s holdings in Palo Alto Networks were worth $10,402,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of PANW. Jennison Associates LLC grew its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 239.8% during the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,171,621 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $355,690,000 after purchasing an additional 1,532,582 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 198.9% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 939,768 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $153,925,000 after purchasing an additional 625,326 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 4,028.5% during the 3rd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 486,708 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $79,718,000 after purchasing an additional 474,919 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI grew its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 3,935.7% during the 3rd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 446,146 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $73,192,000 after purchasing an additional 435,091 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. grew its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 209.2% during the 3rd quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 584,883 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $95,804,000 after purchasing an additional 395,751 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.82% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Palo Alto Networks news, Director Aparna Bawa sold 714 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.98, for a total value of $122,079.72. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $730,426.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Lee Klarich sold 15,639 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.88, for a total value of $2,125,027.32. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 619,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $84,145,864.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Aparna Bawa sold 714 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.98, for a total transaction of $122,079.72. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,272 shares in the company, valued at approximately $730,426.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 299,930 shares of company stock valued at $48,677,038. Company insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Palo Alto Networks Trading Up 1.7 %

Shares of PANW traded up $2.33 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $141.19. 120,963 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,503,326. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $154.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $166.57. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a 52 week low of $132.22 and a 52 week high of $213.63. The company has a market cap of $42.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -281.47, a PEG ratio of 5.61 and a beta of 1.15.

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 17th. The network technology company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.02. Palo Alto Networks had a negative net margin of 2.46% and a negative return on equity of 5.02%. The company had revenue of $1.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.55 billion. Analysts predict that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post 0.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently issued reports on PANW. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $207.00 price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Robert W. Baird reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $220.00 price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Macquarie assumed coverage on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $185.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $228.33 to $225.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $200.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $231.31.

Palo Alto Networks Profile

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; Panorama, a security management solution for the control of firewall appliances and software deployed on a customer's network, as well as their instances in public or private cloud environments, as a virtual or a physical appliance; and virtual system upgrades, which are available as extensions to the virtual system capacity that ships with physical appliances.

Further Reading

