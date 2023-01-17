Sandy Spring Bank Has $5 Million Stock Position in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Sandy Spring Bank reduced its position in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 59,325 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 4,173 shares during the period. Sandy Spring Bank’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $4,998,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Stiles Financial Services Inc lifted its stake in Starbucks by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Stiles Financial Services Inc now owns 8,251 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $695,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. First National Trust Co raised its position in shares of Starbucks by 3.0% in the third quarter. First National Trust Co now owns 4,422 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $372,000 after buying an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Siena Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Starbucks by 3.2% in the third quarter. Siena Capital LLC now owns 14,495 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $1,221,000 after buying an additional 449 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its stake in Starbucks by 33.1% in the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 150,989 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $12,722,000 after acquiring an additional 37,546 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Auxano Advisors LLC increased its stake in Starbucks by 6.7% in the third quarter. Auxano Advisors LLC now owns 22,437 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $1,891,000 after acquiring an additional 1,417 shares during the last quarter. 69.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Starbucks

In other news, CFO Rachel Ruggeri sold 3,960 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.50, for a total transaction of $421,740.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 57,962 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,172,953. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Starbucks news, insider Michael Aaron Conway sold 15,320 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.14, for a total value of $1,518,824.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 68,579 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,798,922.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Rachel Ruggeri sold 3,960 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.50, for a total transaction of $421,740.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 57,962 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,172,953. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 26,280 shares of company stock valued at $2,663,595 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Starbucks Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ SBUX remained flat at $107.23 during trading on Tuesday. 150,921 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,038,967. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $100.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $90.81. Starbucks Co. has a 52-week low of $68.39 and a 52-week high of $107.30. The firm has a market cap of $123.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.89.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The coffee company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $8.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.43 billion. Starbucks had a net margin of 10.18% and a negative return on equity of 39.85%. Analysts expect that Starbucks Co. will post 3.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Starbucks Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 10th will be given a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 9th. Starbucks’s payout ratio is presently 75.18%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Stephens assumed coverage on shares of Starbucks in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $91.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Starbucks from $105.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Starbucks from $103.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of Starbucks from $95.00 to $97.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Starbucks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $100.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Starbucks currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $101.92.

Starbucks Profile

Starbucks Corp. engages in the production, marketing, and retailing of specialty coffee. It operates through the following segments: North America, International, Channel Development, and Corporate and Other. The North America segment focuses on the United States and Canada. The International segment is involved in China, Japan, Asia Pacific, Europe, Middle East, Africa, Latin America, and Caribbean.

