Sandy Spring Bank Lowers Stake in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Sandy Spring Bank reduced its position in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 103,686 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 3,961 shares during the period. Walmart accounts for 0.9% of Sandy Spring Bank’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Sandy Spring Bank’s holdings in Walmart were worth $13,448,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Walmart by 28.8% during the 3rd quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC now owns 497 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. ETF Store Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Walmart during the 3rd quarter worth about $205,000. PDS Planning Inc raised its position in shares of Walmart by 10.2% during the 3rd quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 3,041 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $394,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Guys Formula LLC raised its position in shares of Walmart by 150.3% during the 3rd quarter. Retirement Guys Formula LLC now owns 6,267 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $813,000 after purchasing an additional 3,763 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Auxano Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Walmart by 48.0% during the 3rd quarter. Auxano Advisors LLC now owns 4,264 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $553,000 after purchasing an additional 1,383 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.27% of the company’s stock.

Get Walmart alerts:

Walmart Stock Down 0.5 %

NYSE:WMT traded down $0.67 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $144.62. 86,132 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,170,608. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $146.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $137.53. Walmart Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $117.27 and a fifty-two week high of $160.77. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The company has a market capitalization of $390.01 billion, a PE ratio of 44.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 0.54.

Walmart ( NYSE:WMT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 15th. The retailer reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.18. Walmart had a net margin of 1.49% and a return on equity of 19.54%. The firm had revenue of $152.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $146.80 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.45 EPS. Walmart’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Walmart Inc. will post 6.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Walmart declared that its board has approved a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, November 15th that allows the company to repurchase $20.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the retailer to repurchase up to 5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Walmart from $134.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Walmart from $149.00 to $157.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Guggenheim set a $165.00 price objective on shares of Walmart in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Walmart from $164.00 to $161.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Walmart from $162.00 to $169.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Walmart currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $160.42.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Walmart news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 2,124,627 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.05, for a total value of $314,551,027.35. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 278,647,135 shares in the company, valued at $41,253,708,336.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Walmart news, EVP John R. Furner sold 4,375 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.94, for a total value of $616,612.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 263,809 shares in the company, valued at $37,181,240.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 2,124,627 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.05, for a total transaction of $314,551,027.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 278,647,135 shares in the company, valued at $41,253,708,336.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 8,831,902 shares of company stock worth $1,312,822,421 in the last ninety days. 47.06% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Walmart Profile

(Get Rating)

Walmart, Inc engages in retail and wholesale business. The company offers an assortment of merchandise and services at everyday low prices. It operates through the following business segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam’s Club. The Walmart U.S. segment operates as a merchandiser of consumer products, operating under the Walmart, Wal-Mart, and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands, as well as walmart.com and other eCommerce brands.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Walmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.