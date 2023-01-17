Sandy Spring Bank Sells 2,208 Shares of Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. (NYSE:BAM)

Sandy Spring Bank lowered its holdings in shares of Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. (NYSE:BAM – Get Rating) (TSE:BAM.A) by 1.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 136,585 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,208 shares during the quarter. Sandy Spring Bank’s holdings in Brookfield Asset Management were worth $5,585,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of BAM. Gradient Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Brookfield Asset Management during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Optiver Holding B.V. raised its holdings in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 212.1% during the 2nd quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. now owns 774 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 526 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its holdings in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 89.0% during the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 828 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares in the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new position in Brookfield Asset Management in the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Venture Visionary Partners LLC acquired a new position in Brookfield Asset Management in the 2nd quarter valued at $40,000.

Get Brookfield Asset Management alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, major shareholder Oaktree Capital Management Lp sold 1,000,000 shares of Brookfield Asset Management stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.60, for a total transaction of $9,600,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,797,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $65,251,200. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, major shareholder Oaktree Capital Management Lp sold 1,000,000 shares of Brookfield Asset Management stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.60, for a total transaction of $9,600,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,797,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $65,251,200. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Brookfield Asset Management In sold 2,135,176 shares of Brookfield Asset Management stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.09, for a total transaction of $51,436,389.84. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,281,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $319,956,442.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Brookfield Asset Management Stock Performance

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on BAM shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Brookfield Asset Management in a research note on Friday. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Brookfield Asset Management from $52.00 to $44.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Brookfield Asset Management in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $32.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Brookfield Asset Management in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Brookfield Asset Management in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Brookfield Asset Management presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.11.

NYSE BAM traded down $0.25 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $31.64. The company had a trading volume of 14,697 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,651,743. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $42.56. Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $26.76 and a fifty-two week high of $36.50.

Brookfield Asset Management (NYSE:BAM – Get Rating) (TSE:BAM.A) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The financial services provider reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $23.42 billion for the quarter. Equities research analysts forecast that Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. will post 1.18 EPS for the current year.

Brookfield Asset Management Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th were given a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 29th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.77%.

Brookfield Asset Management Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. provides alternative asset management services. Its renewable power and transition business includes the ownership, operation, and development of hydroelectric, wind, solar, and energy transition power generating assets. The company's infrastructure business engages in the ownership, operation, and development of utilities, transport, midstream, data and sustainable resource assets.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BAM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. (NYSE:BAM – Get Rating) (TSE:BAM.A).

Receive News & Ratings for Brookfield Asset Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brookfield Asset Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.