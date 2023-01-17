Sandy Spring Bank Sells 339 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB)

Sandy Spring Bank trimmed its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 34,213 shares of the company’s stock after selling 339 shares during the period. Sandy Spring Bank’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF were worth $6,752,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. First National Trust Co lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 16.0% during the third quarter. First National Trust Co now owns 4,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $791,000 after acquiring an additional 554 shares in the last quarter. Auxano Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 8.5% during the third quarter. Auxano Advisors LLC now owns 58,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,492,000 after acquiring an additional 4,586 shares in the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 5,694.7% during the third quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 22,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,345,000 after acquiring an additional 21,640 shares in the last quarter. National Mutual Insurance Federation of Agricultural Cooperatives lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 27.1% during the third quarter. National Mutual Insurance Federation of Agricultural Cooperatives now owns 1,490,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $294,022,000 after acquiring an additional 318,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFG Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 108.5% during the third quarter. IFG Advisors LLC now owns 3,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $710,000 after acquiring an additional 1,873 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell 1000 ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 1000 ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWB traded down $0.33 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $219.36. 18,823 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 846,167. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $215.64 and a 200 day moving average of $215.41. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a 52-week low of $192.01 and a 52-week high of $257.96.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF Profile

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.