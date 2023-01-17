Sapphire (SAPP) Trading Up 15.5% This Week

Sapphire (SAPP) traded up 6.3% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on January 17th. One Sapphire coin can currently be bought for $0.0171 or 0.00000080 BTC on major exchanges. Sapphire has a total market cap of $15.42 million and $4,902.15 worth of Sapphire was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Sapphire has traded 15.5% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Sapphire alerts:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,586.34 or 0.07446013 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001647 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $17.37 or 0.00081522 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.49 or 0.00030484 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $12.39 or 0.00058142 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0785 or 0.00000368 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.18 or 0.00010236 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00001091 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5.31 or 0.00024901 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0549 or 0.00000258 BTC.

Sapphire Coin Profile

Sapphire (CRYPTO:SAPP) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 25th, 2019. Sapphire’s total supply is 924,196,659 coins and its circulating supply is 904,050,141 coins. Sapphire’s official Twitter account is @sapphire_core and its Facebook page is accessible here. Sapphire’s official website is sappcoin.com.

Buying and Selling Sapphire

According to CryptoCompare, “Sapphire coins (SAPP coins) will be used in the real economy as a stable means of payment and will be issued only to trustworthy partners who bring added value to the project. The goal is to have a coin that is easy to use, ensures fast payment transfers, is used and wanted.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sapphire directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Sapphire should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Sapphire using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Sapphire Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Sapphire and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.