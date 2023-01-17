Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) Sets New 52-Week High at $58.92

Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $58.92 and last traded at $58.77, with a volume of 73220 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $58.28.

SLB has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Schlumberger from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Schlumberger from $61.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Susquehanna raised their target price on shares of Schlumberger from $52.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Benchmark increased their price target on shares of Schlumberger to $61.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Schlumberger from $59.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $54.85.

The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The business’s 50 day moving average is $52.61 and its 200 day moving average is $43.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $82.47 billion, a PE ratio of 28.02, a PEG ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.79.

Schlumberger ( NYSE:SLB Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 21st. The oil and gas company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.08. Schlumberger had a net margin of 11.26% and a return on equity of 16.58%. The firm had revenue of $7.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.10 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.36 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Schlumberger Limited will post 2.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 7th were given a $0.175 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 6th. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.20%. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.65%.

In other news, major shareholder Limited/Nv Schlumberger sold 12,367,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.33, for a total value of $189,593,775.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 10,701,961 shares in the company, valued at approximately $164,061,062.13. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Schlumberger news, major shareholder Limited/Nv Schlumberger sold 12,367,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.33, for a total transaction of $189,593,775.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 10,701,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $164,061,062.13. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Kevin Fyfe sold 6,095 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.00, for a total transaction of $323,035.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 35,535 shares in the company, valued at $1,883,355. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 12,496,976 shares of company stock valued at $196,612,911 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SLB. Busey Wealth Management boosted its holdings in Schlumberger by 4.1% during the second quarter. Busey Wealth Management now owns 170,074 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $6,082,000 after buying an additional 6,669 shares in the last quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in Schlumberger by 3.3% during the third quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 12,150 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $436,000 after buying an additional 388 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in Schlumberger during the third quarter worth $180,000. Moody National Bank Trust Division raised its position in Schlumberger by 3.4% during the third quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 29,675 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,065,000 after acquiring an additional 983 shares during the period. Finally, Texas Permanent School Fund raised its position in Schlumberger by 7.2% during the third quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 200,127 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $7,185,000 after acquiring an additional 13,430 shares during the period. 80.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Schlumberger NV engages in the provision of technology for reservoir characterization, drilling, production and processing to the oil and gas industry. It operates through the following business segments: Digital and Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. The Digital and Integration segment combines the company’s software and seismic businesses with its integrated offering of asset performance solutions.

