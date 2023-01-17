Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDA) Shares Sold by Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV

Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV trimmed its stake in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDA – Get Rating) by 4.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,033 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 294 shares during the quarter. Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV’s holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF were worth $299,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Hudock Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF during the third quarter valued at $27,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF by 83.0% during the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 723 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 328 shares in the last quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF during the third quarter valued at $31,000. Tsfg LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF by 2,833.3% during the second quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 792 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 765 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF by 1,303.2% during the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 884 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 821 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA FNDA traded up $0.22 on Tuesday, reaching $50.32. The stock had a trading volume of 7,460 shares, compared to its average volume of 205,733. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $48.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.45. Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF has a 1 year low of $42.35 and a 1 year high of $55.37.

