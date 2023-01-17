Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF) Shares Sold by ETF Store Inc.

ETF Store Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF – Get Rating) by 2.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,204 shares of the company’s stock after selling 671 shares during the period. Schwab International Equity ETF makes up about 0.5% of ETF Store Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest holding. ETF Store Inc.’s holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF were worth $625,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCHF. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Schwab International Equity ETF by 28.9% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 58,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,158,000 after purchasing an additional 13,179 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Schwab International Equity ETF by 3.7% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 94,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,473,000 after purchasing an additional 3,408 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in Schwab International Equity ETF by 655.6% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 2,065 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 1.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 47,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,757,000 after acquiring an additional 499 shares during the period. Finally, U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 4.7% during the first quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $281,000 after acquiring an additional 342 shares during the period.

Schwab International Equity ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of Schwab International Equity ETF stock traded up $0.14 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $34.71. 34,222 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,234,156. Schwab International Equity ETF has a 1 year low of $27.40 and a 1 year high of $39.19. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $32.82 and its 200 day moving average is $31.49.

Schwab International Equity ETF Profile

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

