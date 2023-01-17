Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF) Shares Sold by RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC

RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF – Get Rating) by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 51,302 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,693 shares during the quarter. Schwab International Equity ETF accounts for 1.2% of RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest holding. RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF were worth $1,443,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. SJA Financial Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. SJA Financial Advisory LLC now owns 14,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $458,000 after buying an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC now owns 19,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $623,000 after buying an additional 326 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 13,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $488,000 after buying an additional 332 shares during the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 11,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $420,000 after buying an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. Finally, U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $281,000 after buying an additional 342 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab International Equity ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

NYSEARCA SCHF traded up $0.13 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $34.70. 19,309 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,234,156. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $32.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $31.49. Schwab International Equity ETF has a 1 year low of $27.40 and a 1 year high of $39.19.

Schwab International Equity ETF Company Profile

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

