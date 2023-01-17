Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ) Shares Sold by ETF Store Inc.

ETF Store Inc. reduced its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ – Get Rating) by 17.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 87,127 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,990 shares during the period. Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF makes up about 3.4% of ETF Store Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. ETF Store Inc. owned approximately 0.06% of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF worth $3,948,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Apeiron RIA LLC increased its stake in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 27.8% during the 2nd quarter. Apeiron RIA LLC now owns 57,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 12,484 shares during the period. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new position in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $40,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth $48,000. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 23.9% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new position in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $100,000.

Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Price Performance

Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF stock traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $47.07. 5,496 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,390,489. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $46.58. Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $43.86 and a 12 month high of $53.14.

