Scienjoy Holding Co. (NASDAQ:SJ) Short Interest Update

Scienjoy Holding Co. (NASDAQ:SJ – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 216,300 shares, an increase of 185.4% from the December 15th total of 75,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 108,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.0 days. Approximately 1.7% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Institutional Trading of Scienjoy

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Scienjoy stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Scienjoy Holding Co. (NASDAQ:SJ – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 75,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $247,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 0.21% of Scienjoy at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 5.51% of the company’s stock.

Scienjoy Price Performance

SJ traded up $0.14 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $2.55. 32,138 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 94,144. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $1.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $93.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.34 and a beta of 1.25. Scienjoy has a 52 week low of $1.25 and a 52 week high of $7.30.

Scienjoy Company Profile

Scienjoy ( NASDAQ:SJ Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, December 12th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $54.73 million during the quarter. Scienjoy had a return on equity of 19.89% and a net margin of 6.04%.

Scienjoy Holding Corporation provides mobile live streaming platforms in the People's Republic of China. It focuses on interactive show live streaming from broadcasters to users. The company's platforms enable users to view and interact with broadcasters through online chat, virtual items, and playing games.

