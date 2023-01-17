Scotiabank Initiates Coverage on Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS)

Investment analysts at Scotiabank started coverage on shares of Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm set an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on ZS. Wedbush lowered their price target on shares of Zscaler from $200.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Zscaler from $185.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 28th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Zscaler from $190.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 2nd. JMP Securities dropped their target price on Zscaler from $280.00 to $225.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Finally, Macquarie initiated coverage on shares of Zscaler in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $155.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Zscaler currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $201.90.

Shares of NASDAQ ZS traded up $6.21 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $113.51. 4,033,154 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,124,217. The company has a quick ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.37 billion, a PE ratio of -43.66 and a beta of 0.88. Zscaler has a 12 month low of $99.64 and a 12 month high of $290.47. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $121.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $146.19.

Zscaler ( NASDAQ:ZS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 1st. The company reported ($0.47) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.51) by $0.04. Zscaler had a negative net margin of 30.23% and a negative return on equity of 56.23%. The firm had revenue of $355.55 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $341.08 million. As a group, analysts predict that Zscaler will post -1.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Andrew William Fraser Brown bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $108.78 per share, with a total value of $543,900.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 23,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,529,135. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Zscaler news, COO Dali Rajic sold 7,113 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.14, for a total value of $811,877.82. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 296,820 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,879,034.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Andrew William Fraser Brown acquired 5,000 shares of Zscaler stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 23rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $108.78 per share, with a total value of $543,900.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 23,250 shares in the company, valued at $2,529,135. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 19,735 shares of company stock valued at $2,252,553. 19.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Diversified Trust Co raised its stake in Zscaler by 24.2% during the 4th quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 9,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,007,000 after buying an additional 1,752 shares during the period. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Zscaler by 8.8% during the fourth quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 2,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $296,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue bought a new position in shares of Zscaler in the 4th quarter worth $1,314,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Zscaler in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Polianta Ltd bought a new stake in Zscaler during the 4th quarter valued at $604,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.33% of the company’s stock.

Zscaler, Inc engages in the provision of a cloud-based internet security platform. It offers Zero Trust Exchange, Zscaler Client Connector, Zscaler Internet Access, Zscaler Private Access, Zscaler B2B, Zscaler Cloud Protection, and Zscaler Digital Experience. The company was founded by Jagtar Singh Chaudhry and K.

