Scotiabank Lowers Cineplex (TSE:CGX) Price Target to C$11.50

Cineplex (TSE:CGX – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by Scotiabank from C$13.00 to C$11.50 in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on CGX. TD Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Cineplex from C$17.50 to C$15.50 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on shares of Cineplex from C$16.00 to C$13.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, National Bankshares reduced their price objective on shares of Cineplex from C$15.50 to C$13.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 9th.

Cineplex Price Performance

TSE CGX opened at C$8.06 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7,933.30. The stock has a market capitalization of C$510.71 million and a PE ratio of -2.53. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$9.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$9.56. Cineplex has a 12-month low of C$7.30 and a 12-month high of C$14.10.

Cineplex Company Profile

Cineplex ( TSE:CGX Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported C($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.09) by C($0.12). The business had revenue of C$339.84 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$330.60 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Cineplex will post 0.8872417 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cineplex Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment and media company in Canada and internationally. It operates through four segments: Film Entertainment and Content, Media, Amusement and Leisure, and Location-Based Entertainment. The company engages in theatre exhibition and theatre food service activities.

