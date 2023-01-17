Scotiabank Lowers Cineplex (TSE:CGX) Price Target to C$11.50

Cineplex (TSE:CGX – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by Scotiabank from C$13.00 to C$11.50 in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.
A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on CGX. TD Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Cineplex from C$17.50 to C$15.50 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on shares of Cineplex from C$16.00 to C$13.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, National Bankshares reduced their price objective on shares of Cineplex from C$15.50 to C$13.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 9th.
Cineplex Price Performance
TSE CGX opened at C$8.06 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7,933.30. The stock has a market capitalization of C$510.71 million and a PE ratio of -2.53. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$9.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$9.56. Cineplex has a 12-month low of C$7.30 and a 12-month high of C$14.10.
Cineplex Company Profile
Cineplex Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment and media company in Canada and internationally. It operates through four segments: Film Entertainment and Content, Media, Amusement and Leisure, and Location-Based Entertainment. The company engages in theatre exhibition and theatre food service activities.
Featured Stories
- Pinterest is the Social Commerce Platform to Watch in 2023
- Is Walgreens Boots Alliance Earnings Miss Good For Investors?
- Why Warner Bros Discovery Is the S&P’s Hottest Stock
- 4 High-Yield Dividend Kings For 2023
- Will 2023 be a Good Year for Goodyear Tire Stock?
Receive News & Ratings for Cineplex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cineplex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.